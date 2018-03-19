WaPo: Trump prepared to hit China with $60B in annual tariffs

Pres. Trump is set to unveil a package of $60B in annual tariffs against China by this Friday, the Washington Post reports, citing four unnamed senior administration officials.

The tariffs could be applied to more than 100 products, which Trump believes were developed by using trade secrets the Chinese stole from U.S. companies or forced them to hand over in exchange for market access, according to the report.

Trump reportedly was presented with a $30B tariff package that would apply to a range of products but directed senior staff to roughly double the amount.

Many economists cited in the report say it would be difficult for tariffs to target Chinese companies because products imported from China are made by multinational companies with inputs from countries throughout Asia.

