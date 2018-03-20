U.S. safety agencies probe first self-driving death

The self-driving car industry is facing its first critical test after the death of a woman by an UBER autonomous vehicle in Arizona.

The pedestrian was walking her bicycle outside a crosswalk when she was struck by the Volvo XC90 SUV, which had an operator behind the wheel.

Uber is suspending the program while the NHTSA and NTSB investigate the accident, which is shaping up as the first significant test of how policymakers and the public respond to the new technology.

