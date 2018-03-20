U.S. bans Venezuela's state crypto

Blow to Venezuela? President Trump has signed an executive order barring any U.S.-based financial transactions involving the new Petro cryptocurrency, which is backed by the nation's oil reserves.

"Instead of correcting course to avoid further catastrophe, the Maduro regime is attempting to circumvent sanctions through the Petro," declared Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, announcing further sanctions on Venezuelan government officials.

