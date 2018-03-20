Saudi crown prince begins U.S. tour

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman will meet President Trump at the White House today and then is expected to travel over the next two weeks to Wall Street, Silicon Valley, Seattle, Boston and Houston, where he will confer with oil and energy executives.

The trip comes as the crown prince prepares the kingdom for a post-oil era under a plan called Vision 2030 and amid reports that Aramco (Private:ARMCO) scaled back its IPO to a local listing on the Saudi stock exchange.

ETFs: KSA