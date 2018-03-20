The Children’s Place announces license agreement with Zhejiang Semir Garment Co.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced that it has signed an exclusive license agreement for the Greater China market, covering Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, with Zhejiang Semir Garment Co.

This partnership is projected to generate $125M to $150M in retail sales in year five.

Ms. Elfers concluded, “This partnership provides an entree for The Children’s Place into the China market that would not otherwise be possible with any other partner. Semir’s number one position in children’s retailing in China, their strong retail, digital and operational capabilities and their extensive knowledge of the Greater China market provides The Children’s Place with instant access to prime retail locations, established relationships with a large number of franchisees, and significant local sourcing and logistics capabilities. This partnership enables us to grow in China and takes us one step closer to our goal of becoming the leading global omni-channel children’s apparel brand.”

