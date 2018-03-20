More on Children's Place Retail Stores' Q4 results

Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) reports comparable retail sales rose 8.2% in Q4.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 90 bps to 37%, driven by the leverage of fixed expenses resulting from the strong comparable retail sales and merchandise margin expansion.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate slipped 30 bps to 23.6%.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 40 bps to 10%.

Store count -25 Y/Y to 1,014.

Q1 Guidance: Comparable retail sales: low single digit increase; Adjusted EPS: $2.12 to $2.22.

FY2018 Guidance: Comparable retail sales: ~+2.5% to +3.5%; Adjusted EPS: $7.95 to $8.20.