Arena Pharma's etrasimod successful in mid-stage UC study; shares up 20% premarket

A Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Arena Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:ARNA) etrasimod in ulcerative colitis (UC) patients met all primary and secondary endpoints.

The study met the primary endpoint of demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in three-component Mayo Clinic Score versus placebo at week 12 for the 2 mg dose of etrasimod (p=0.009). The effect for the 1 mg dose was not statistically valid (p=0.146).

The proportion of patients in the 2 mg cohort who achieved endoscopic improvement was statistically significantly greater than placebo (41.8% vs. 17.8%; p=0.003).

The proportion of patients in the 2 mg cohort who achieved clinical remission was also statistically significant compared to placebo (33.0% vs. 8.1%; p=0.004).

On the safety front, etrasimod was well-tolerated with no new safety signals reported. There were no serious adverse events observed in the 2 mg cohort compared to 11.1% for placebo. The impact on heart rate and atrioventricular (AV) conduction (impairment of electrical continuity between the atria and ventricles) was low throughout the study with no discontinuations due to bradycardia (low heart rate) or AV block.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.

The company plans to advance etrasimod into Phase 3 development.

Etrasimod (APD334) is an orally available next-generation sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator. Selected binding to subtype S1PR1 leads to anti-inflammatory activity by its (theorized) interference with the migration of a specific subset of activated lymphocytes to sites of inflammation.

Shares are up 20% premarket on light volume.

