Cardiome to divest Canadian business to Cipher Pharma for C$25.5M

Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) has agreed to sell its Canadian business to Cipher Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPHR) for C$25.5M in cash. The acquired assets include Brinavess (vernakalant IV), Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride), Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) and Trevyent.

The transaction will be completed following Cipher's acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Cardiome on a one-to-one basis. The combined Canadian organization will do business as Correvio Pharma and will apply for listing on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).