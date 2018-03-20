Navy asks Huntington for carrier pricing

The U.S. Navy has asked shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) for detailed pricing on the cost of two aircraft carriers.

"This opportunity for a two-ship contract is dependent on significant savings that the shipbuilding industry and government must demonstrate," said James Geurts, assistant secretary of the Navy for R&D and acquisitions.

Over the last several months the Navy said it has been working to estimate the total savings associated with procuring CVN 80, the USS Enterprise, and CVN 81, still unnamed, as a two-ship buy.