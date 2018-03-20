Oracle Q4 guidance features cloud disappointment

Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) Q4 guidance has revenue growing 1% to 3% on last year’s $10.94B compared to the $11.22B consensus. Growth expected flat to -2% in constant currency.

EPS guided from $0.92 to $0.95 in USD and $0.89 to $0.92 in constant currency (consensus: $0.90).

Cloud revenues including SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS expected to grow 19% to 23% in USD or 17% to 21% in constant currency. Analysts expected a 23% total cloud growth.

Oracle shares are down 8.5% premarket to $47.55 with a 52-week range $43.60 to $53.48.

