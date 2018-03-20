Roche's Tecentriq extended PFS in late-stage study in first-line NSCLC

A Phase 3 clinical trial, IMpower131, assessing Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Genentech's TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) plus chemo for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met one co-primary endpoint.

The study demonstrated that TECENTRIQ plus carboplatin and Celgene's ABRAXANE (albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel) extended progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemo alone.

On a preliminary basis, TECENTRIQ's effect on overall survival (OS), the other co-primary endpoint, was not statistically significant.

Per the statistical analysis plan, Arm B (TECENTRIQ + carboplatin + nab-paclitaxel) must show a statistically significant effect on OS versus Arm C (carboplatin + nab-paclitaxel) before an analysis comparing OS and PFS between Arm A (TECENTRIQ + carboplatin + paclitaxel) and Arm C can be made.

The study will continue as planned. The data will be submitted for presentation at a future oncology conference (ASCO).