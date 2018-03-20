McDermott plans to bid for $5B in Asia offshore oil and gas contracts

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) plans to bid for $5B in contracts over the next few months in Asia Pacific as the region’s offshore oil and gas sector recovers, executives say at the OTC Asia conference in Kuala Lumpur.

MDR plans to place 20 bids for projects in Malaysia, India, Australia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Myanmar, the execs say, without specifying which projects.

“We have seen a 15%-20% increase in the number of projects that we can bid in the region,” says Mahesh Swaminathan, senior commercial director of McDermott Asia Pacific.

The company also says it hopes to close its deal to merge with Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) in May.