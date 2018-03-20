Medtronic's AdaptiveCRT algorithm shows treatment benefit in heart failure patients in real-world setting

Two analyses of real-world data showed the treatment benefit of Medtronic's (NYSE:MDT) AdaptivCRT algorithm in heart failure patients. The results were presented at the European Heart Rhythm Association Scientific Sessions in Barcelona, Spain.

Data from 408 patients showed a significant reduction in the incidence of atrial fibrillation (irregular and often rapid heartbeat) episodes in those on AdaptivCRT compared to conventional cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT).

Patients on AdaptivCRT, which adjusts the way the implanted device paces the heart based on minute-to-minute evaluations of heart's rhythm, demonstrated a higher daily activity level compared to times when the feature was in the OFF mode.

AdaptivCRT was first released in 2013 in its implantable defibrillators, followed by pacers the next year.