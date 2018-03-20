Reuters: Amazon pushing merchants for cross-border sales

Reuters reports that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is pushing its merchants to sell into other countries to better compete with eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA).

Amazon rents space in over 150 warehouses around the world to store merchandise near customers and avoid exporting items individually.

Amazon VP Eric Broussard says more than a quarter of seller revenue last year was from cross-border transactions, which was up over 50% on the year to roughly $50B to $75B (based on analyst estimates.)

Competitor eBay plans to expand into Japan as part of its global expansion while Alibaba recruits companies to sell in China.

Amazon shares are up 0.5% premarket to $1,553.

