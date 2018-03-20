NAR: WeWork plans sixth office in Tokyo

WeWork (Private:VWORK) plans to open its sixth facility in Tokyo in July, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

The office in the Hibiya district will have desks for 1,900 workers and will become the country’s largest co-working space.

WeWork only entered the Japanese market last month. The company now has two spaces in operation, another two planned, and two more opening soon.

The goal is 10 to 12 Tokyo locations by the end of the year with a combined capacity around 10K.

