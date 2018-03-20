KemPharm reports "positive" results from PK study of ADHD candidate KP415

Thinly traded nano cap KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is up 6% premarket, albeit on only 280 shares, on the heels of its announcement of topline data from an ongoing pharmacokinetic (PK) study of KP415 in pediatric and adolescent patients with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

The company says oral administration of KP415 resulted in predictable exposure to the active ingredient d-methylphenidate which it says may allow for a single efficacy study in the classroom ADHD trial design in pediatrics without "pediatric only" labeling.

Topline results from the ongoing pivotal study KP415.E01 should be available mid-year.