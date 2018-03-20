FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores across U.S.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) agree to place 500 new FedEx Office locations within select domestic Walmart stores across the U.S. over the next two years.

"We gravitated toward Walmart because they have this fantastic physical infrastructure," FedEx Office CEO Brian Philips tells CNBC. "We are already great partners with Walmart on the transportation side, so it was natural for us to talk about a store-within-a-store format."

Customers will be able to pack, ship and print from the locations, and can send packages to any Walmart-based Fedex Office location to store for up to five business days.

The two companies have piloted the program in 47 locations in six states, and have seen success during the test with salespeople using the locations inside Walmart to hold inventory, Philips says.