Trillium Therapeutics' TTI-621 an Orphan Drug in U.S. for T-cell lymphoma; shares ahead

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) is up 6% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated TTI-621 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Phase 1-stage TTI-621 is a fusion protein that activates the innate immune system by blocking the activity of a protein found on the surface of cancer cells called CD47 which allows them to avoid detection by immune cells.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.