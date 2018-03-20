Fund manager survey says protectionism biggest tail-risk, but stay put in stocks - BofAML

Stock investors are feeling anxious but are not yet exiting stocks, according to a fund manager survey conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch last week.

“The survey shows investors stubbornly long global stocks, banks, tech and still short bonds and defensives," wrote the bank’s strategists.

A 10-year yield of 3.6%, is the “magic number” that will ignite the rotation from stocks to bonds, according to the survey.

A trade war is the biggest risk to the market currently, and has surpassed inflation as a major tail-risk, with 87% of respondents saying protectionism would be inflationary or stagflationary.

The survey also found expectations for global economic growth have fallen to the lowest since July 2016 amid the highest inflation expectations in 14 years.

