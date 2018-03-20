PriceSmart announces acquisition of Aeropost, Inc.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) has acquired Aeropost (NYSE:ARO) for an undisclosed term.

The company will operate Aeropost from its headquarters in Miami as a wholly owned subsidiary.

The acquisition will enable PriceSmart to offer new online shopping options for its members, strengthening its commitment to provide an exceptional member experience with high quality merchandise at low prices.

"We are very excited to welcome the talented team at Aeropost to the PriceSmart family. Expanding on the strength of our brick and mortar clubs, the acquisition of Aeropost provides an opportunity to accelerate the development of an omni-channel shopping experience for our members" said Jose Luis Laparte, PriceSmart's President and CEO.

Press Release