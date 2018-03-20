Interpace up 6% premarket on new LabCorp deal

Interpace Diagnostics (NASDAQ:IDXG) is up 6% premarket on average volume on the heels of its announcement of a new agreement with LabCorp (NYSE:LH) aimed at expanding its nationwide network of cytology providers supporting its ThyGenX and ThyraMIR tests.

Under the terms of the new contract, which builds on the original agreement inked in 2016, doctors will be able to order both thyroid biopsy analysis and molecular testing from Interpace. LabCorp's Dianon Pathology will perform the biopsy analysis and, if the result is inconclusive, Interpace will perform its molecular tests. Doctors may also request an automatic reflex to the molecular tests when they submit a biopsy sample.