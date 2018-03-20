McDonald's outlines plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 36%

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) says it will partner with franchisees and suppliers to cut greenhouse gas emissions from its restaurants and offices 36% by 2030, and commits to a 31% reduction in emissions intensity across its supply chain by 2030.

MCD says the combined target has been approved by the Science Based Targets Initiative, which it says is a first for a restaurant company.

MCD says it will prioritize action on the largest segments of its carbon footprint: beef production, restaurant energy usage and sourcing, packaging and waste.

The company says its effort is the equivalent of taking 32M passenger cars off the road for a year.