Duluth Holdings beats estimates in Q4

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reports revenue growth of 24.8% in Q4, driven by a 8.5% growth in direct net sales and a 98.8% growth in retail net sales.

Net sales in men’s business grew 22 % and women’s business grew 37%.

The company saw 23% rise in total customers.

Gross margin rate fell 210 bps 53.3%, primarily due to an increase in global promotional days and flash sales , coupled with the continuing decline in shipping revenues.

SG&A expense rate -260 bps to 39.7%.

Operating margin rate improved 50 bps to 13.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 31.4% to $32.43M.

FY2018 Guidance: Net sales: $555M to $575M; Adjusted EBITDA: $51M to $54M; Diluted EPS: $0.79 to $0.84; Tax rate: 26%; Capex: $45M to $55M; New stores: +15.