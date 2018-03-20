United Airlines suspends cargo-hold pet transport after bad publicity

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) says it will stop the shipment of pets in airplane cargo holds at least until May 1 while it reviews the program, after the death of a puppy and mistakes in handling other dogs last week prompted a wave of negative publicity.

The move does not affect travel for pets flying in-cabin, which was placed under review after the death last week of a dog placed in an overhead bin at the order of a flight attendant on a Houston-to-New York flight.

United had 18 pets die in 2017 while being shipped in the cargo hold under its "PetSafe" program, 3x as many deaths as American, Delta and Alaska airlines combined, according to data from the U.S. Department of Transportation.