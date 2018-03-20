Facebook -2.7% on report FTC is investigating data issue

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is seeing another rough opening, down 2.7% , on fresh word that the Federal Trade Commission is investigating.

The FTC is now trying to determine whether the company violated terms of a consent decree regarding the use of personal data, Bloomberg reports.

The violation at issue involves whether Facebook allowed research firm Cambridge Analytica to receive some user data in violation of its policies.

A finding of violation could mean fines of thousands of dollars per violation per day; with 50M affected users, that could come to $2T.

The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of England's House of Commons has made a request of CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear to testify over user data: "We are sure you will understand the need for a representative from right at the top of the organization to address concerns. Given your commitment at the start of the New Year to "fixing" Facebook, I hope that this representative will be you."

