Zealand Pharma's dasiglucagon successful in late-stage hypoglycemia study

A Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of Zealand Pharma A/S's (OTCPK:ZLDPF) dasiglucagon in type 1 diabetics met the primary and key secondary endpoints.

Results from the 90-subject study evaluating repeated 0.6 mg subcutaneous doses of dasiglucagon confirmed its safety profile with no treatment-induced/increased anti-drug antibodies. Additional data will be available next quarter.

Results from the Phase 3 efficacy trial will also be available in Q2.

The studies are supporting the development of the HypoPal rescue pen for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in insulin-dependent diabetics.