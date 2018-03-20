Stocks claw back from yesterday's rout

Stocks start higher a day after a sharp selloff led by tech shares; Dow +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.4% , S&P +0.3% .

European bourses edge higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% , Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.4% .

In U.S. corporate news, Oracle -8.8% after quarterly results showed better than expected earnings but disappointing cloud sales, and The Children's Place -10% despite beating quarterly profit estimates.

Ten of the 11 S&P sectors are higher, led by energy ( +1.1% ) as WTI crude futures +1.7% at $63.13/bbl; techs ( -0.1% ) start slightly in the red, with Facebook -1.9% following reports that the FTC may investigate the company's use of personal data.

Pres. Trump reportedly plans to announce on Friday $60B in annual tariffs on Chinese imports, targeting more than 100 products he says were developed using trade secrets from U.S. companies.

The FOMC begins its two-day policy meeting that will end with tomorrow's release of its latest policy directive, which is expected to result in a rate hike.

U.S. Treasury prices are broadly lower, sending yields higher across the curve; the benchmark 10-year yield is up 4 bps at 2.88%, while the two-year yield also is 4 bps higher at 2.33%, marking its highest level since September 2008.