Glaxo launches late-stage study of Benlysta + Rituxan in lupus

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.4% ) commences a Phase 3 clinical trial, BLISS-BELIEVE, evaluating the combination of Benlysta (belimumab) and Roche's Rituxan (rituximab) in adult patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The study will assess whether co-administration with Benlysta provides sustained disease control leading to possible clinical remission.

The 200 participants will be randomized to receive belimumab + rituximab + standard therapy or belimumab + standard therapy (reference arm). The primary endpoint is disease control as determined by a scale called SLEDAI-2K score. The expected completion date is 2021.