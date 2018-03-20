Cheetah Mobile -1.5% on mixed Q4

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) trades down 1.5% after yesterday’s Q4 results that beat revenue estimates but missed on EPS. Q1 guidance has revenue of RMB 1.1B to 1.4B (consensus: RMB 1.09B).

Analyst action: Nomura reiterates its Neutral rating and raises its Cheetah Mobile target to $12.50.

Analyst Andrew Orchard says the company isn’t out of the woods yet despite revenue growth in the core utility apps business, which remains afflicted by a number of headwinds.

Previously: Cheetah Mobile misses by $0.27, beats on revenue (March 19)