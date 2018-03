TPG Pace Energy Holdings (TPGE.U +6.3% ) agrees to acquire the oil and gas assets within EnerVest’s South Texas Division for ~$2.66B in cash and stock, in the process forming a new publicly traded company.

TPGE and EnerVest will create Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp., a new company led by former Occidental Petroleum CEO Steve Chazen, who will serve as Magnolia's full-time Chairman, President and CEO.

The partners expect the new company's stock to trade on the NYSE after the deal closes late in Q2 2018.