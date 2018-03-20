Match Group sues Bumble for patent infringement, Bumble responds

Match Group’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) Tinder is suing rival Bumble for patent infringement and IP misuse related to the “card-swipe-based, mutual opt-in premise.”

The suit also targets Chris Gulczynski and Sarah Mick, who both left Tinder for Bumble: “Bumble has released at least two features that its co-founders learned of and developed confidentially while at Tinder in violation of confidentiality agreements.”

Match statement to TechCrunch: “Match Group has invested significant resources and creative expertise in the development of our industry-leading suite of products. We are committed to protecting the intellectual property and proprietary data that defines our business. Accordingly, we are prepared when necessary to enforce our patents and other intellectual property rights against any operator in the dating space who infringes upon those rights.”

Bumble responds with a full letter to Match that opens with “We swipe left on your multiple attempts to buy us, copy us, and, now, to intimidate us.”

Key quote from the response: “We swipe left on your attempted scare tactics, and on these endless games. We swipe left on your assumption that a baseless lawsuit would intimidate us. Given your enduring interest in our company, we expected you to know us a bit better by now.”