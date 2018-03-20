Qorvo -2.9% as Nomura cuts to Neutral on iPhone share

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is 2.9% lower today after Nomura has downgraded to Neutral on concerns the firm may have less share in the new iPhone than previously expected.

That's a key mover with Apple making up almost half Qorvo's revenue.

Based on its research, Nomura had thought Qorvo had won 100% of the mid/high-band PAD socket in the phone, but new checks suggest Broadcom may have a majority of the socket.

Nomura trimmed its price target to $75 from $85, implying 1.5% downside from today's lower price.