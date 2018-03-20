Ford bringing connected features to older vehicles in mid-2018

Ford’s (NYSE:F) will release its FordPass SmartLink upgrade for older vehicles in mid-2018.

FordPass SmartLink can bring connected car features to Ford vehicles to model year 2010 to 2017 if the vehicle doesn’t already have native connectivity.

Dealers will provide the device to vehicle owners. FordPass will cost $16.99/month for the base features (remote key fob, car location, vehicle health alert) and a Verizon 4G LTE hotspot feature can be tacked on for an added cost.