FDA moves toward menthol tobacco rule; British American most vulnerable

The FDA takes the first step toward implementing new rules on menthol tobacco, publishing an advanced notice of proposed rule-making seeking public comment on the role that flavors in tobacco products play in attracting youth.

The FDA banned certain flavors in cigarettes in 2009, but menthol was not included.

"Flavors may disguise the taste of tobacco. But flavored cigarettes and little cigars are every bit as addictive as any other tobacco products, have the same harmful health effects and may even make it harder to quit," the FDA says.

British American Tobacco (BTI +0.1% ) is considered the most exposed tobacco company to the prospective rule change, as 55%-60% of its U.S. volume and 25%-27% of global profits is tied to menthol flavored products.

Other relevant tickers include MO, PM.