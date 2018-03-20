Kerrisdale bearish on Proteostasis; shares down 16%

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI -16.3% ) is down on double normal volume in apparent reaction to a bearish report from institutional investor Kerrisdale Capital who sees a 70 - 90% downside in price based on the lack of efficacy of CF candidate PTI-428.

Kerrisdale says the Phase 2 results announced in December that appeared to demonstrate PTI-428's treatment effect versus placebo is a chimera since the separation was due to the poor performance of the placebo cohort and not the treatment group. It also cites whether the targeted biomarkers can be reliably measured and the company's sequestering of negative/marginal trial data.

Previously: Proteostasis advances cystic fibrosis pipeline; shares ahead 59% premarket (Dec. 12, 2017)