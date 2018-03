Thinly traded micro cap CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI +10.3% ) is up on average volume on the heels of its announcement of a $50M private placement of stock and warrants that will fund the launch of its first commercial product in China.

Specifically, the company has agreed to sell ~15.4M shares of common stock and five-year warrants to purchase an aggregate of ~6.2M shares of common at a combined price of $3.24. The warrants are exercisable at $3.69 per common share.

Closing date is March 21.