BofAML survey: Tech longs 38% overweight last month

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s latest monthly survey shows that investors were heavily exposed to tech shares.
Long investors in the tech sector were the No. 1 crowded trade with a net 38% overweight. Short dollar positions were 17% overweight.
Top investments were in the FAANG stocks (FB -2.8%), (AMZN +1.6%), Apple (AAPL +0.5%), Netflix (NFLX +1.7%), and Alphabet (GOOG -0.1%) and the BAT stocks, which includes Baidoo, Alibaba (BABA +1.9%), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY +2.4%).
The survey included fund managers running $579B worldwide and was conducted from March 9 to March 15.
