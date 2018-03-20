BofAML survey: Tech longs 38% overweight last month

Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s latest monthly survey shows that investors were heavily exposed to tech shares.

Long investors in the tech sector were the No. 1 crowded trade with a net 38% overweight. Short dollar positions were 17% overweight.

Top investments were in the FAANG stocks (FB -2.8% ), (AMZN +1.6% ), Apple (AAPL +0.5% ), Netflix (NFLX +1.7% ), and Alphabet (GOOG -0.1% ) and the BAT stocks, which includes Baidoo, Alibaba (BABA +1.9% ), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY +2.4% ).

The survey included fund managers running $579B worldwide and was conducted from March 9 to March 15.

