CACI International +3.1% as Raymond James goes to Strong Buy

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is up 3.1% as Raymond James likes the company's upside even if it loses out on its bid for CSRA.

That's the likely outcome, analyst Brian Gesuale says, with General Dynamics raising its CSRA bid to $41.25 in cash.

But a bidding war with GD can only be negative in the near term, he continues, and there's a 90% chance of a positive outcome for CACI regardless of the CSRA bid.

He's upgraded CACI to Strong Buy from Outperform, and raised his price target to $175 from $159, implying 17% upside from today's higher price.

Meanwhile, Loop Capital has raised its price target to $172.

