Expedia's Orbitz identified, fixed data breach affecting 880K payment cards

Expedia's (EXPE -0.7% ) Orbitz subsidiary says it identified and fixed a possible data breach affecting 880K payment cards on one of its older sites and an unnamed partner platform.

The company says a hacker could have gained access to data on purchases made between January 2016 and December 2017, including birthdays, addresses, full names and payment card information, but there is no evidence that passport or travel itinerary information was accessed; it says it does not keep social security information on its platform.

EXPE says the current Orbitz.com site was not involved in the incident.