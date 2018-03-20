Antibe's ATB-346 successful in mid-stage GI safety study; shares up 71%

Thinly traded micro cap Antibe Therapeutics (OTCQB:ATBPF +71% ) is up on over a 6x surge in volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a Phase 2b gastrointestinal (GI) study of lead drug ATB-346.

The data showed the superiority of ATB-346 compared to naproxen as determined by the ulceration rate at the end of a two-week treatment period. Specifically, the ulceration rate in the ATB-346 cohort was 2.5% versus 42.1% for naproxen (p<0.001).

Detailed results will be released next quarter. Data from a dose-ranging and effectiveness study should be available in Q4.

The company is seeking development and commercialization partners for the major markets.

ATB-346 is a derivative of naproxen, the most commonly prescribed NSAID. Its value proposition is naproxen-equivalent anti-inflammatory action without the gastrointestinal ulceration.

