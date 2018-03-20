Police chief says Uber likely not at fault for pedestrian death

Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir said Uber (Private:UBER) was likely not at fault in Sunday’s pedestrian death.

Moir spoke to the San Francisco Chronicle: ““It’s very clear it would have been difficult to avoid this collision in any kind of mode [autonomous or human-driven] based on how she came from the shadows right into the roadway.”

Moir did say her comments were preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. But the comments caused enough backlash that the Tempe Police Department said it “does not determine fault in vehicular collisions.”

Moir also mentioned the pedestrian didn’t cross inside a crosswalk. Twitter users pointed out that the particular road has a puzzling design quirk: a diagonal, brick-paved walkway with a sign instructing pedestrians not to use it.

