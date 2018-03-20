Dover President/CEO Livingston to retire; Tobin to take charge

Dover (DOV +4% ) says President and CEO Robert Livingston will retire effective April 30 after a 35-year career with the company, to be succeeded by former CNH Industrial (CNHI -1.4% ) CEO Richard Tobin.

Tobin, a member of DOV's board since 2016, was CNH Industrial's CEO during 2013-18 after serving as Group COO of Fiat Industrial

CNH said yesterday that Tobin was resigning, with company executive Derek Neilson taking over on an interim basis.

Livingston has been DOV's President and CEO since 2008 after joining the company in 1983.