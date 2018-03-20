Motif Bio postpones U.S. application for iclaprim until Q2

Citing its intent to submit the best application possible, Motif Bio plc (OTCPK:MTFBF) will delay filing its U.S. marketing application seeking approval to use lead drug iclaprim to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections until next quarter.

Iclaprim is a dihydrofolate reductase (DHFR) inhibitor originally discovered by Roche who stopped development after the FDA rejected its marketing application in 2008. The company believes that iclaprim, acquired via its 2015 merger with Nuprim, is approvable in the U.S. due to a more favorable regulatory environment. It cites the subsequent approvals of two antibiotics that failed to win approval about the same time as iclaprim was rejected.

