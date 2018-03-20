Goldman Sachs: Amazon could hit $1,900 this year

Goldman Sachs says Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares could “easily” hit up to $1,900 this year, which is $75 higher than the firm’s last price target for the tech giant.

The higher target would represent a 23% upside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Heath Terry tells CNBC that Amazon still has the potential for upsides particularly from Amazon Web Services and a continuing shift towards online retail sales.

Terry says the firm continues to think estimates for cloud and retail are too low.

Amazon shares are up 1.3% to $1,565.12.

