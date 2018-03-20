U.S. shale output could peak in a decade, BHP CEO Mackenzie says

U.S. shale oil production could peak in a little more than a decade, as the geology of the booming fields in Texas and North Dakota suggest it is not a long-term resource, BHP Billiton (BHP +1.1% ) CEO Andrew Mackenzie says.

“While I think the shale business will last and offer some very decent returns, especially shale oil, for the better part of a decade, our understanding of that is that is not going to last forever,“ Mackenzie tells the Financial Times Commodities Global Summit.

Mackenzie says he is positive on oil in the short to medium term but sees the potential for the electric car revolution to lead to a peak in demand sometime during 2030-40, which could coincide with a peak in shale production.

The CEO also says Pres. Trump's tariffs likely will be viewed in retrospect as "a relatively small event" for the global steel and aluminum industries that have been "made smaller by a lot of the exemptions" the U.S. is considering for a number of countries and products.