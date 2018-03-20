Stifel downgrades Oracle after earnings

Stifel downgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from Buy to Hold with a $53 price target after yesterday’s earnings report.

Analyst Brad Reback cites SaaS revenue missing estimates with “legacy” acquired SaaS properties only growing at a low single-digit rate.

Reback calls the earnings report “lackluster” and the outlook concerning, saying the company will likely stay in a “state of transition in coming years.”

Oracle shares are down 10.1% to $46.73.

