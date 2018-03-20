FDA Ad Com tomorrow for reclassification of certain laboratory devices used in HIV & HCV

The FDA's Blood Products Advisory Committee will meet on two days starting tomorrow, March 21, to discuss and make recommendations on reclassifying from Class III to Class II nucleic acid- and serology-based point-of-care and laboratory-based in vitro diagnostic devices used as aids in the diagnosis of HIV infection (day 1) and the same classes of devices for use as aids in the management of HCV infection (day 2).

Briefing doc: Executive Summary

Briefing doc: Issue Summary