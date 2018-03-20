Chipotle taps former Bloomin' Brands exec Brandt as chief marketing officer

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +1.8% ) names Chris Brandt as its new chief marketing officer, effective April 2, succeeding Mark Crumpacker, who resigned last week.

Brandt comes from Bloomin' Brands (BLMN +2.4% ), where he was executive VP and chief brand officer across Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill and Fleming's, after previously serving as chief brand and marketing officer at YUM! Brands' Taco Bell.

"Having worked with Chris in the past, I have seen first-hand his ability to generate sales overnight and build brands over time," says CMG CEO Brian Niccol.