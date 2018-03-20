Gold nears 2018 lows approaching the Fed meeting

Gold investors are lightening up on risk before the much anticipated Fed meeting starting today.

"We can assume that the FOMC will raise the fed-funds rate target by 0.25%,” said Alasdair Macleod, head of research at Goldmoney. But “the market will be watching for indications of further rate hikes,” he added.

The yellow metal has been rangebound this month but inching closer to the years lows hit earlier in March. Gold futures are down 0.55% to $1,310 today.

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE