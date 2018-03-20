Group 1 Automotive -9% after warning on Q1 earnings

Group 1 Automotive (GPI -9.2% ) plunges after warning that Q1 earnings will be hurt by weak market conditions, including pressure on used car margins.

GPI also cites an anticipated $3M in costs during Q1 and Q2 associated with a series of long-term investments designed to strengthen the used vehicle, parts and service components of its business, including the introduction of Val-U-Line, a brand for high mileage pre-owned vehicles, and investments in aftersales and retention programs for dealership employees.

"The recent peak in the new vehicle market in both the U.S. and U.K. and the flood of nearly-new and off-lease used vehicles into these markets are applying significant pressure to our margins, which require that we seek additional used car and service volume [through] some significant upfront investments to support our long-term strategies," GPI says.